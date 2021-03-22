The Good Doctor season 4 episode 13 spoilers: Meet Claire’s father







Next week on The Good Doctor season 4 episode 13, there are big stories all around — and for Claire, an enormous surprise is ahead. “Spilled Milk” will be in a part a spotlight on her relationship with her father, which has been virtually nonexistent for a rather long time. This is one of those situations where it’s almost impossible to predict how things are going to play out, but we imagine that we’ll see it in stages throughout the episode.

It goes without saying that this is going to be an emotional episode for Claire, but the same could be said for Shaun and Lea. Just think about everything that’s been on their plate as of late. For a few more specifics, be sure to check out the full The Good Doctor season 4 episode 13 synopsis:

“Spilled Milk” – Claire is blindsided when her absentee father shows up at her door. Meanwhile, Shaun feels disconnected from Lea, causing tension in their relationship on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MARCH 29 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

This is one of those episodes that could have life-defining moments in it. Depending on what happens with Claire and her father, she could leave this hour with a totally different perspective. Her mother is gone, and with that, this is the only parental figure that she has left. It goes without saying that we’re excited to see where the remainder of this episode is going to go, but also nervous since we are getting at least slightly closer to the end of this season. We’ve seen over the years already how things build as we near finales — but it’s going to be hard for the writers to top what happened to Dr. Melendez on the meter of devastating shockers.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 4 episode 13?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around to get some other assorted updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







