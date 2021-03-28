The Equalizer episode 6 spoilers: ‘The Room Where It Happens’







Next week on The Equalizer episode 6, we’re going to have a chance to see a new episode entitled “The Room Where It Happens.” So what can you expect to see throughout? This is a story where Robyn McCall is going to do whatever she can to help someone in a desperate situation — and also a political one. This is a hard business to immerse yourself in, given that one wrong move can get you in trouble with all sorts of dangerous people. The political world has unlimited funds and countless resources — as you would imagine, this is a problem. Can Robyn step in and save the day?

Below, you can see the full The Equalizer episode 6 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming, plus also a more personal story for Queen Latifah’s character where she is reminded of her own past a little bit:

“The Room Where It Happens” – Mel goes undercover as a volunteer for a rising politician when McCall tries to help a despondent college student being threatened by someone inside the candidate’s campaign. Also, McCall worries when Delilah starts hanging out with a young girl who served time in juvenile detention and reminds McCall of her own troubled youth, on THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, April 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Because The Equalizer has done a good job telling stories through the early part of its run, it’s rather easy to forget that we’re only a handful of episodes in! We’re going to have some chances moving forward to learn so much more about these people, whether it be where they come from or what they’re looking for out of their lives. We know that there’s a season 2 coming, and as we get into that, we’re sure that there will be a whole host of new character surprises waiting around every corner.

