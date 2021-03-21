Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Prepare for ‘The Milk Run’







Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re going to come bearing an answer to that question! Is the hiatus continuing?

Originally, it did actually seem like the Queen Latifah series would be on the air tonight with a story entitled “The Milk Run.” That’s where it was first located in the network’s programming guide, but it changed soon after that. The series is now returning on March 28, meaning that it is not on the air tonight. We’ve got one more week to go!

There is still a good bit to look forward to when this episode airs — if you haven’t heard about this episode as of yet, be sure to check out the full synopsis:

“The Milk Run” – Doing a favor for CIA Director Suri Nance (Laila Robins) goes awry for McCall when she tries to locate a missing British mathematician and finds herself embroiled in an international fight for a revolutionary financial technology, on THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The photo above is one of your first looks at this upcoming episode, and it’s clear just from looking at it that we’ve got some interesting stuff ahead. Laila Robins is that sort of actress who can bring quiet intensity to anything, and she’s been great on a couple of other shows in The Boys and also The Blacklist. It goes without saying that we’re excited to see what she brings to the table here.

As for Robyn, we know that she’s more than up for almost any challenge. What makes her special is that of course, she can be an action hero when the situation calls for it. You just don’t want to diminish her social or strategic skills out in the field. She can be good for almost any situation at any given time.

