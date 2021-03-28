NCIS season 18 episode 12: Is another hiatus coming?







If you were not aware, we are already on an NCIS hiatus as we get a little bit closer to season 18 episode 11 coming onto CBS. Are we at a point now where we have to expect another one after the fact?

Well, based on the most-recent schedule listings, it does seem as though that is the case. After “Gut Punch” airs on April 6, there is going to be another hiatus coming for at least one week; there is no episode currently scheduled for Tuesday, April 13. Why another break, so soon? It has a lot to do with NCIS stretching out its remaining season 18 schedule for as long as possible.

Recently, we reported that the Mark Harmon series will be wrapping up its season in late May — that means that there are a lot of episodes still to go. At most, there are 16 episodes this season, and CBS is going to want to space out these installments for as long as possible.

If there is a reason to tolerate some of these long delays, it has a lot to do with what we know is coming. The arc for Jethro Gibbs should prove rather fascinating, and for a number of big reasons. He’s away from the job, so what will he do with his time? Is he going to find a way to get out of this situation? Will he find a worthy storyline alongside Pam Dawber’s journalist character of Marcie? We know that she will be around for a four-episode arc coming up.

What do you think is going to happen on NCIS season 18 episode 12?

