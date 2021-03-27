NCIS season 18 episode 11 photo: The story for Mark Harmon’s Gibbs







With NCIS season 18 episode 11 coming to CBS one week from Tuesday, isn’t now the best time to dive into what’s ahead?

For Mark Harmon’s character of Gibbs, it feels like we’ve got one of the most exciting stories that we’ve had in a good while. What’s the focus of it? Let’s just say it has a lot to do with how he is handling his suspension.

At the end of this past episode, Vance handed down the news that Gibbs will be away from the team, based largely on what happened over the course of “Watchdog.” He is now on his own, so what will that life look like? The photo above shows Gibbs in a rather-familiar place: His basement, where he will probably be either building another boat or working on another craft that helps to pass the time a little bit.

We know that eventually in this episode you’ll see Gibbs at the diner, where he could spend some time with Pam Dawber’s character of Marcie. What their dynamic looks like remains to be seen, but we know that she is a journalist and will be around for at least a span of four episodes. Maybe she helps to give Gibbs a new purpose while he’s away from the team — we hope that his departure is not for good, but that’s something that we’ll have to wait and see on as the story progresses.

Ultimately, we’re not sure that we’ve been as intrigued for another NCIS episode all season long. For most of the show, Gibbs’ entire life has been about being a part of NCIS. What do things look like for him when he doesn’t have that anymore?

