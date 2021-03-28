Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? New ‘Bad Blood’ video







Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? If you’re coming into this article interested in getting an answer to that question, rest assured, we’ve got you covered. Not only that, but we have a sneak preview for what lies ahead.

Now that we’ve spelled a good bit of this out, why not share some very-much-pleasant news? We know that it’s been a long break since new episodes came on the air, but the Nathan Fillion police drama is now officially back! There is a new installment coming on tonight entitled “Bad Blood,” and there’s going to be a pretty complicated case it the core of it. The synopsis below gives you a small sense of what makes this one stand out:

“Bad Blood” – Officer Nolan, Officer Harper and Detective Lopez are assigned to the kidnapping of the son of a criminal court judge who has a long list of enemies who could possibly be involved on “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, MARCH 28 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

So what is notable beyond just this? Think in terms of a conflict of interest that could come out during all of it! The sneak peek below makes it clear that Oscar, of all people, is involved in all of this mess. Angela can’t interview him, mostly because of her already-established hatred for what he’s done. It is going to be interesting to bring this character back right now — what The Rookie has done a pretty good job at over time is establishing a nice balance between totally-new cases and also some people we’ve seen here and there.

“Bad Blood” is not the only new episode we’ll be getting in the near future — there’s at least one more coming next week, and we’ll be able to preview that further later.

It's time to get up to speed. Watch how the case unfolds tomorrow on #TheRookie. pic.twitter.com/aVUir78p6S — The Rookie (@therookie) March 27, 2021

