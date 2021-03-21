Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? ‘Bad Blood’ and ‘Amber’







Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ll of course answer that — and we’ve also got more scoop than ever before about what’s next.

Now that we’ve spelled that out, we should start by dropping the bad news: There is no installment on the air tonight. The network’s been making us wait for a good while to see some of what lies ahead here and now, that wait is going to continue for another seven days. The Nathan Fillion police drama is back on March 28 with an installment entitled “Bad Blood,” and it’s going to be one that revolves around an intense kidnapping with potentially-catastrophic ramifications. We’ve got some more insight on that below, plus also a look at the episode that follows on April 4 — consider that evidence that a good run of new installments is coming up soon.

Season 3 episode 8, “Bad Blood” – Officer Nolan, Officer Harper and Detective Lopez are assigned to the kidnapping of the son of a criminal court judge who has a long list of enemies who could possibly be involved on “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, MARCH 28 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Season 3 episode 9, “Amber” – An Amber Alert sends the team on a race against time to find a newborn infant who was stolen from a local hospital. Meanwhile, Officers Jackson and Chen work their last shift as rookies as Officer Nolan continues on for 30 more days on “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, APRIL 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Hopefully, at some point by the end of “Amber” we can start to hear some more news about a potential season 4 — maybe it’s wishful thinking, but we’d prefer to get some relief on the future before we get too close to a finale.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie moving forward?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







