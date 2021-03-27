Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Was the Invisible HoH found out?







We haven’t exactly had a lot of Big Brother Canada 9 live feeds as of late, but tonight, we’ve gotten to see a little bit of activity.

Are the nominations in? Not exactly. There have been indications in the house that they will be coming in tomorrow, so we’ll see if that ends up being the case. (The feeds have been down for a little while, as of this writing.)

The one thing that we are fairly confident about at this point is that Victoria is the invisible HoH. She’s given us enough clues to suggest as much, and she even tried the clever move of naming herself a Have-Not to throw people off the scent. Austin, Breydon, and Kiefer are all Have-Nots this week as well, but there are already some suspicions in the house that she went ahead and nominated herself.

Also, multiple houseguests have figured out that Victoria’s demeanor is super-different this week from what it was last time. She’s an energetic person and with that, it’s hard to hide that here and there. We’ve seen her try to confuse people about her possible nominations had she won, mostly in order to throw people off the scent. She’ll likely either go after Austin & Breydon or Jed & Tychon, with the latter being a much bigger move than the former. If we were her, we’d take advantage of this opportunity to take a bigger shot — however, she did spend some of this past week in the corner of some of the Sunsetters.

