Big Brother Canada 9 interview: Kyle Moore on eviction, Rohan, & allies







Kyle Moore found himself as the latest houseguest evicted on Big Brother Canada 9, and it came amidst a worst-case-scenario sort of week for him. First, he was nominated opposite his closest ally in the game in Rohan. After that, Rohan won the Veto and then Austin, who he was also growing increasingly close to, was placed on the block as a replacement nominee. He did a little bit of campaigning, but on Wednesday night on the live feeds he seemed to more or less accept his own fate.

Did Kyle bring us a little bit of entertainment and drama this season? Sure, or least he brought more than we were expecting going in. Ultimately, though, he now is the fourth person sent out before the start of the jury.

In this interview, we kick things off by asking Kyle about his showdown with Rohan — in particular, does he feel like he would’ve been evicted if he ended up on the block opposite him? From there, we get into his relationship with the other side of the house, conflict with Victoria, and what advice he’d give to Rohan if he could speak to him from outside the game. Kyle seems to have a good sense of humor about his time in the house, and is also pretty straight-up honest about some of his experiences in there.

With Kyle now gone, the show ventures more into the great unknown. We have an Invisible HoH week now where the person in power can do anything they want without having to tell anyone about what. So what will they decide to do? We should get a good sense of that in due time…

