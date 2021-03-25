Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? ‘In My Life’ hopes







Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Could we actually get a third straight episode after such a long hiatus? Within this article, we’ll break down that and share some other news on where the story is going from here.

Luckily, you aren’t going to be waiting too long to see what lies ahead — after all, the medical drama is back in a matter of hours! There’s an episode coming entitled “In My Life,” and there is a lot of dramatic stuff that you will see with Teddy Altman at the center.

To better set the stage for what lies ahead, check out the full Grey’s Anatomy synopsis below:

“In My Life” – After a heart-wrenching loss, Teddy struggles to cope and it triggers memories of her past. When Owen brings her home, she must face some long-standing truths. Meanwhile, Amelia tries to help the situation by encouraging Owen to accept and forgive Teddy on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MARCH 25 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Based on what we’ve seen in the promo for this episode already, you are going to have a chance to see more of DeLuca in this episode — but not within the real world. This is an episode that will be psychological in nature and you will go deep into the character’s head. There is a great deal of trauma within this hour, and you better be prepared to see a lot of that play out. It could lead to one of Kim Raver’s best performances ever on the series.

