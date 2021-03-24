Grey’s Anatomy season 17 spoilers: Kim Raver on Sarah Drew return







There’s a lot of things to look forward to on Grey’s Anatomy season 17 coming up, but one of the happier ones has to be April’s return!

It has been a while since we’ve seen Sarah Drew (pictured above) on the show as this character, and of course we have all sorts of questions as to what her return will look like. How much time will she spend with Jackson Avery? Has she kept up her friendship with some of the other doctors?

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kim Raver (who has a big spotlight episode tomorrow) teased that April’s return could mean some fun things for her and Jackson:

“Because Sarah Drew is coming back, their chemistry and their relationship is just incredible … No show is to be missed from now until [the] season finale because there are so many surprises and wonderful things, and I think everyone is really needing and wanting that kind of entertainment right now.”

We know how enormous that Jackson/April fandom is, and while there’s no guarantee of a romantic reconciliation (remember how April’s story ended), it will just be nice to see the two of them in the same room again. To go along with that, it’s just going to be nice to have some happy moments on Grey’s Anatomy again. While there have been some fantastic performances this season, there’s no doubt that this has been one of the more difficult seasons from top to bottom. The subject matter and the deaths around every corner has not exactly made for positive, uplifting TV.

What do you want to see when it comes to April’s return on Grey’s Anatomy season 17?

