Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? ‘A Question of Honor’ hopes







Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? There are some extremely high stakes ahead for Jason Hayes, so wouldn’t you want more info on that?

Luckily, we do have some good news to report here: There is a new episode airing tonight! We understand that the most-recent hiatus was frustrating given the massive cliffhanger we left off on. Jason Hayes was arrested, and for at least some of Wednesday’s “A Question of Honor,” you will be seeing those around him struggle with the crisis he faces. They may not be allowed to assist him, and that could lead to the character seeking help from a surprising source: Mandy, who has been gone since the start of the season.

If you want to get a few more details now on the subject of what lies ahead, we suggest that you view the full SEAL Team season 4 episode 10 synopsis below:

“A Question of Honor” – Jason’s career and freedom hang in the balance when Command accuses him of committing a horrific crime during a mission. With Bravo under a no-contact order, Jason must fight this battle without his brothers, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, March 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Jessica Paré directed the episode and returns as “Mandy Ellis.”

For those of you hoping for some sort of quick resolution to all of this, you’re unfortunately going to be a little sad — this Jason arc is at least lasting for a couple of episode. It’s going to be intense, and we have to imagine that there are a few moments where it may seem like all hope is lost.

If you do what to get a better sense of where some of Bravo Team’s heads are at amidst this ongoing struggle, we suggest you watch the sneak peek below! Remember, we’ll also have more updates later tonight…

Related – Be sure to get some further insight regarding SEAL Team and what the future holds right now

What do you want to see on SEAL Team season 4 episode 10 tonight?

Give us some of your last-minute expectations in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







