SEAL Team season 4 episode 10 video: What is Jason’s next move?







Tonight on SEAL Team season 4 episode 10, Jason Hayes will be confronted with one of the most difficult situations of his entire career. As a matter of fact, there may not be a career for him on the other side of all this.

In the sneak peek below for this upcoming episode “A Question of Honor,” you can see David Boreanaz’s character put in a pretty terrible position as he is questioned intensely about everything that transpired on a recent mission. He is accused of killing an unarmed man in Jordan and violating the rules of engagement in the process. Jason denies many of the accusations, and is likely wondering just how he found himself in this spot in the first place.

Ultimately, the #1 thing that Jason is going to have to hope for is that he can find ways to back up his case. This is not an easy position to be in with the stakes so high and the political ramifications so serious. There is a reason why Lindell is reacting to the situation the way that he is; he understands the negative attention that can come on the entire military due to a situation like this. We will get a chance to see Jason muster some sort of proper defense, but it’s still too early to know what said defense will look like or how he’ll be able to move forward even if he is found not guilty.

One last reminder before we get to the episode tonight — “A Question of Honor” was not only directed by Jessica Pare, but it will feature her return to the show as Mandy. There’s a lot of good stuff to expect over the course of this hour, and she could be the Hail Mary that Jason needs to get out of this.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now, including details for what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 4 episode 10?

Be sure to share all of your individual thoughts and hopes now in the comments! After you do that, remember to then also stick around — there are more insights coming on this episode and beyond. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







