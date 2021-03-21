SEAL Team season 4 episode 10 promo: Jason’s next move







SEAL Team season 4 episode 10 is going to be airing on CBS this Wednesday night — so what can you expect to see?

We know that we’ve seen Jason Hayes in plenty of precarious positions since the start of the series, but what he could be facing off against next is rather different. It is something that challenges his very reputation, and the career that he spent so much time debating if he wanted to go back to.

If you didn’t seen this past episode, Jason found himself arrested and in a position where he’s left with all sorts of questions. How far beyond his traditional orders did he go? Who is really responsible for getting him in this predicament? Finally, how will he be able to get himself out? He’ll need to rely on more than just his friends to escape this situation; otherwise, his entire world could fall apart entirely. (Given the presence of JAG/NCIS within this story, it feels like this would’ve been perfect for some sort of crossover — however, it doesn’t seem like that is happening.)

One of the unexpected allies/potential sounding boards for Jason in this episode could be Mandy. We’ve heard already that Jessica Pare is returning within this episode, in addition to her directing it behind the scenes. This means that we’ll at least have an opportunity to see these two characters potentially talk; she expressed to him that she wanted to leave this life to find another part of herself. For Jason, this is the biggest part of himself. He hasn’t always followed every mission to the letter of the law, but we know he cares about his country and this duty. In the end, we expect this episode to kick off a storyline that takes a while to wrap up; we know that SEAL Team rarely ever rushes these sort of things along.

