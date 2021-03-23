





Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? After the shocking way last week’s episode ended, it only makes sense that you would want updates ASAP.

Unfortunately, you are not going to have a chance to get them tonight. This is the first week of a two-week hiatus for the crime drama, and it is poised to return on Tuesday, April 6 with an installment entitled “Gut Punch.” It is then that you will get an update on what’s happened with Gibbs since he was suspended from his post. Not only that, but it will also mark the debut of Pam Dawber on the series! The Mork & Mindy star will have a chance to work alongside her real-life husband Mark Harmon, and there’s a lot of exciting stuff that could come out of that.

For some more specifics, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 18 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Gut Punch” – Vance assigns McGee, Torres and Bishop to COVID compliance duty at a foreign affairs summit, where they discover a link to another NCIS team’s murder case, on NCIS, Tuesday, April 6 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Rocky Carroll directed the episode. Pam Dawber guest stars as investigative journalist Marcie Warren.

We know that Dawber is set to appear in four episodes, and with that, it’s certainly possible that Marcie could play a significant role in Gibbs’ future, whatever that may be. We obviously want to see him back at work soon, but we can’t just sit back and pretend like he didn’t overstep his duties as an agent. It’s a complicated situation, but Gibbs knew that there would be consequences to his actions.

What do you want to see on NCIS moving forward for Mark Harmon and the rest of the cast?

