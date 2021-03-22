NCIS season 18 finale date set at CBS; when’s it on?







Just in case you were wondering when NCIS season 18 is going to be ending at CBS, we now have a good sense of it!

Today, the network confirmed that the Mark Harmon series will be closing off this batch of episodes on Tuesday, May 25 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. This is a later finale date than we’re used to seeing from the show, but it’s also still ending before Memorial Day, which is often the case for most network programming.

In the event you did not know already, work recently kicked off behind the scenes on the finale, though there are still questions aplenty surrounding how the story is going to end. Will Gibbs have his job back? What does the future look like for Mark Harmon? We do think that the show will be back for at least one more year, but there’s still a lot of mystery as to what the show could look like. Signs also point to Katrina Law being a potential series regular in the event the show does come back.

NCIS will return with new episodes early next month, so we’re on a little bit of a hiatus at the moment. That’s mostly a hard pill to swallow when you consider how this past episode ended with Gibbs being suspended indefinitely. Pam Dawber will recur on the show for at least four episodes, and we’re curious already to learn what her character’s relationship will be with Jethro.

What do you want to see when it comes to the NCIS season 18 finale?

