NCIS season 18 episode 11 spoilers: Pam Dawber’s debut in ‘Gut Punch’

This week, CBS confirmed that the former Mork & Mindy star (and real-life spouse of Mark Harmon) is going to be appearing on season 18 episode 11, which carries with it the title of “Gut Punch.” This is the first episode where we will see what’s going on with Gibbs after he was suspended from the job. Meanwhile, it’s also going to be the first chance to see how McGee, Torres, and Bishop all function without Gibbs looking over them all the time.

We should also mention entering this episode that some of these agents are going to be punished, likely for their decision to lie for Gibbs during the investigation last week. For more, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 18 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Gut Punch” – Vance assigns McGee, Torres and Bishop to [virus] compliance duty at a foreign affairs summit, where they discover a link to another NCIS team’s murder case, on NCIS, Tuesday, April 6 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Rocky Carroll directed the episode. Pam Dawber guest stars as investigative journalist Marcie Warren.

Dawber is slated to appear in four episodes this season — we can’t say that you will see her in every single installment from here on out, but you will see her in a prominent role that clearly includes lots of interaction with Harmon. Judging from the fact that Gibbs is still frequenting the diner, he clearly isn’t giving up all of his routine.

