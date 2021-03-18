NCIS season 18: How long should Mark Harmon’s Gibbs be away?







As we prepare for the remainder of NCIS season 18, one thing is clear right away: Mark Harmon may not be around the team as much as Gibbs.

At the end of this past episode, the character found himself suspended after assaulting a suspect out in the field. While we saw the team do what they could to cover for him, Gibbs had an understanding of his actions and the consequences of them. He wasn’t going to run from this, as hard as it may be for us to watch.

Now that Gibbs is away from the job, the question now becomes this: How long will he be gone? Is it possible that this exit is permanent? We don’t think that the writers can just start the next episode with him back at work; if they do that, it raises the question as to whether or not the twist mattered in the first place. They have to ensure that they put together twists that are important; if Gibbs is away from the team, it has to be important. Maybe he learns a few things during his time away about himself, including potentially discovering what else is out there for him in this world. (Could Pam Dawber be a part of it?)

With this being said, we do still think Gibbs will be in communication with the rest of the team, and could even try to help from afar so long as it doesn’t break any rules. NCIS is a show that makes a ton of syndication money and because of that, they’re going to want to have Gibbs included in every episode that they can. We know you’ll be seeing him again plenty this season, so you don’t have to worry about that.

While Gibbs is away, we hope that the writers take advantage of this opportunity to show how McGee could handle being a leader; it feels like his time to shine, and to share what he’s learned from his boss over the years.

How long do you think Gibbs will be away from the NCIS team?

