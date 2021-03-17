NCIS season 18 spoilers: Pam Dawber joining Mark Harmon onscreen!







NCIS season 18 is finally doing something that people have demanded for years — getting Pam Dawber on board as a guest star!

As first reported by Entertainment Weekly, the former Mork & Mindy star (and longtime spouse of Mark Harmon) will be appearing in the final four episodes of the season as Marcie Warren, described as “a seasoned investigative journalist who uses her savvy wit and down-to-earth people skills to aid in her tireless pursuit of truth.” She’s going to spend time with Gibbs in his famous diner for at least one of the four installments she’s currently set to appear in.

The good news that comes out of this casting is that obviously, Harmon is not done with the show after Gibbs’ suspension on last night’s episode. We can’t speak to whether or not he’ll be a proper NCIS agent again at the time that Pam turns up, but it’s clear that this will be a major part of his story moving forward. Maybe this character will help Gibbs find a sense of inner peace again after Sloane’s exit and Emily Fornell’s death.

Do we think that Dawber turning up now will only fuel further rumors that NCIS is potentially nearing the end? Probably, but we need to remember that no one at CBS has confirmed anything about the show or Harmon’s future. For now, we consider it highly likely that

What do you think about Pam Dawber joining Mark Harmon, finally, on NCIS?

