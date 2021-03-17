NCIS season 18 episode 11 return date hopes for Mark Harmon, cast







Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn the NCIS season 18 episode 11 return date over at CBS? We have a feeling you might! With that in mind, let’s hand down some of what we can tell you for the time being.

First and foremost, let’s share the bad news: There is no new episode airing next week. The same goes for the week after. The plan is, at the moment, for the Mark Harmon series to return on Tuesday, April 6. It’s best to know that this date is very-much subject to change; we’ll let you know further updates as they come in.

Typically, CBS releases information about their upcoming episodes around 2-3 weeks in advance, so we’ll expect something more about the next new episode before too long.

So why the long wait? That mostly has to do with the fact that NCIS, like many other shows out there, is doing a limited number of episodes due to the global health crisis. The plan at the start of the season was for there to be 16 installments, and we haven’t heard any confirmation since that this has changed. (There was another unexpected shutdown in production this January, so that has to be considered.) Doing a hiatus of this length now enables CBS to have a larger run of episodes when we get closer to the end of the season, and we do think that this is important. Even in a strange year like this one, it’s always good to have some time to build up momentum.

