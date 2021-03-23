When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 6: Will Elizabeth, Lucas kiss?







You shouldn’t be surprised that there’s a whole lot of romance coming on When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 6, and that’s especially the case after watching the promo below.

In this, you can see a couple of romantic situations (or at least potential ones) involving Elizabeth with Nathan and then Lucas. Let’s start with Nathan, as he gets challenged by Allie of all people as to his feelings for the Hope Valley teacher. Then, Elizabeth finds herself invited on a horseback ride.

As if that wasn’t enough, Erin Krakow’s character will also be invited on what looks to be a romantic picnic with Lucas … one that could lead to a kiss! The promo definitely makes it seem like the two are about to have that moment, but it cuts off before we get there. It’s certainly still possible that she pulls away, especially with her heart going in two different directions. She’s enjoying herself with Lucas, but there are still a lot of questions she has to wonder about. Take, for example, whether or not she is even ready to be in a relationship again. That’s something that may still be on her mind in this episode, and the show isn’t trying to speed up her process of grief. It’s difficult, and in some ways, also unpredictable. You can feel fine one day and totally devastated the next.

We know that at some point this season, Elizabeth will be making a decision on her future. There’s just no immediate timetable as to when she’s going to figure it out. We’d love it to be at least some point before the finale — that way, we can spend a little bit of time seeing what this relationship looks like and how it impacts the rest of her life.

Of course, there are some other big storylines in Sunday’s episode — we’ll have more on those in the days ahead.

Related – Check out more insight on the next When Calls the Heart episode!

What do you most want to see on When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







