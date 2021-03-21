When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 6 spoilers: A look at ‘No Regrets’







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 6 when it airs on Hallmark Channel next week? Just from the title alone in “No Regrets,” we’ve got all sorts of questions as to what the future holds.

Let’s start things off here with none other than Elizabeth — is she saying this about her romantic prospects? Or, is she saying this more about what she wants for said romantic prospects? This may be a situation where she wants to go into her final choice with no regrets; hence, her taking so much time in order to make her choice between Nathan and Lucas. We would certainly understand her not wanting to pick the wrong person, since that could make all parties involved upset after the fact. There is also another part of this, though — ready or not she is 100% ready to dive into another relationship. That’s been somewhere on her mind for a good while now.

Below, we do have the full When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 6 synopsis (via SpoilerTV) with some additional news all about what lies ahead:

STUDIO CITY, CA – February 24, 2021 – Season eight of “When Calls the Heart” continues with “No Regrets,” premiering Sunday, March 28 (9 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Elizabeth (Erin Krakow, “Army Wives”) questions if she is truly ready to let love in again while Rosemary (Pascale Hutton, “My One and Only”) wonders what her purpose is. Clara (Eva Bourne, “Once Upon a Time”) and Jesse (Aren Buchholz, “The Good Doctor”) try to sort through their marital issues. Carson (Paul Greene, “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy”) receives the opportunity of a lifetime. A stranger named Christopher (James Drew Dean, “Arrow”) comes to town.

What this synopsis does is further reinforce that When Calls the Heart is an ensemble show, one that often gives everyone a lot of interesting stuff to do. Yet, there’s no denying that Elizabeth has to be front and center for at least however long as the love-triangle story lasts.

