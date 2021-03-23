This Is Us season 5 episode 11 spoilers: Prepare for Nicky & Sally







Tonight’s This Is Us season 5 episode 11 carries with it the title of “One Small Step…,” and it may be one of the most exciting episodes yet.

We’ve said for a long time that we’re big fans of the Nicky character, and for good reason. There’s a lot of mystery when it comes to his past and what he’s gone through over the years. There is some darkness, butt also light. We’ve heard a little bit about Sally over the past couple of years and tonight, you’ll have a chance to see her.

The photo above features a younger Nicky alongside House of Lies alum Genevieve Angelson. The relationship will hopefully be a fun one to explore, and could flesh out further some of who this character is. One of the questions we’re left wondering entering this episode is, of course, whether or not there’s a chance that these two could reconvene in the present. We have seen Nicky sporting a wedding ring in the future, but there could be a number of theories around that — one of the biggest ones is that the character is pretending to be Jack after Rebecca loses most of her memories. That way, she doesn’t have to go through heartbreak day after day.

Beyond Sally, this episode should also explore how Nicky managed to find himself to Kevin’s door in the press — a journey that could be relatable to a lot of people out there.

What do you most wants to see when it comes to This Is Us season 5 episode 11?

