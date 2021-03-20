This Is Us season 5: What does the schedule ahead look like?







We know that there’s a big This Is Us episode airing on NBC this Tuesday, and it’s honestly one we’ve been excited to see for ages. Who doesn’t want to know more about Nicky’s backstory?

Since there isn’t that much information out there about this episode beyond a first-look promo, why not spend some time in this article looking a little further ahead? Within this piece, we’re going to talk about some good scheduling news — especially in light of all of the delays as of late.

In a recent post on Twitter, creator Dan Fogelman noted that 4 out of the next 5 Tuesdays would contain new episodes — granted, he posted this tweet prior to this-past episode “I’ve Got This,” but that still means that there will be new episodes for 3 out of the next 4 weeks, pending some sort of last-second change-up. There’s no word yet as to which week will have a hiatus, but we’re not altogether shocked we’re getting a solid run of episodes now. This is a better way, after all, for NBC to push New Amsterdam, which is airing after This Is Us. Both of these shows have already been renewed for additional episodes, so anything the network can do to promote them long-term is very much a good thing.

Now, let’s just hope for some answers on the flash-forwards before we get to the end of season 5 with the Pearsons…

What do you want to see on This Is Us season 5 before we get to the end of it?

For the “This Is Us-ers” out there – I believe we will be back next week with new episodes 4 of the next 5 Tuesday’s. Thanks for your patience! #Thisisus — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) March 10, 2021

