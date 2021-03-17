This Is Us season 5 episode 11 promo: The Nicky flashback episode







Just in case you needed a sense that This Is Us season 5 episode 11 is going to be special, we’ve now got that confirmation within.

This upcoming episode (entitled “One Small Step…”) is one that we’ve been waiting to have for a long time. This is the Nicky flashback episode! You are going to have a chance to see what caused him to get on a plane and fly to the other side of the country, something that he had not done in decades. Meanwhile, you’ll also see what happened to him in the decades that followed his time in Vietnam. We already know about his relationship with Jack (or lack thereof, at times) — what about everything else?

The promo below seemingly confirms that, at least for a few moments, Jennifer Morrison will be returning in this episode as Cassidy. We’ll have a chance to learn more about the bond the two of them have, and there could be something fun that comes from exploring where she is now. In the end, though, this really will be Nicky’s story; it is possible that his visit with Kevin and Madison will be brief, but we have to wonder if there is a deeper bond that forms. Remember that Nicky is entrenched in the Pearson family’s life by the time we make it to the flash-forward timeline, and he is also sitting by Rebecca’s bedside. Just the inference from that alone is that the two grow close later on in life.

Hopefully within this episode, at least several of your big questions will finally have an answer.

What are you excited to see on This Is Us season 5 episode 11?

