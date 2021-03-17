This Is Us season 5 episode 11 spoilers: What does Nicky’s return mean?







This Is Us season 5 episode 11 carries with it the title of “No Small Step…,” and it seems to be focused largely on tonight’s big reveal.

What exactly is Nicky going to mean to the show now? It’s definitely something to wonder about for the immediate future. We know that he’s the sort of character who would not travel all the way across the country unless there was a pretty particular reason for it. We have to learn that and then, after the fact, we’ll see precisely what the future holds.

For a few more specifics now, we suggest that you check out the full This Is Us season 5 episode 11 synopsis right away:

03/23/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Kevin and Madison get an unexpected guest. TV-14

By the time we get to the end of this episode, hopefully at least there is a chance to get a little bit more information on Nicky’s intentions, and also more of what his future could hold. One of the most-important things to remember here is that the character is alive in the future. With that, we have to imagine that the journey that he’s on right now, however difficult it may be, will eventually put him on the path to be there with Rebecca in what look to be her final hours. The two of them are clearly going to bond more, and we like to envision him being more of a full-time part of the family. Maybe Kevin naming his son “Nicholas” is a big reason for that.

