NCIS: New Orleans, Mom series finale dates set at CBS

Today, the network confirmed that the Mom series finale is going to air on Thursday, May 13 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. We imagine that this will be a very emotional episode, and when the dust settles here, we hope that there is at least one more appearance coming from Anna Faris as Christy. She was the core of this show for so many years and while season 8 has still had a fair share of laughs, it doesn’t feel like the same exact thing we’ve seen in the past.

Meanwhile, the series finale for NCIS: New Orleans is now poised to air on Sunday, May 23 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. It’s nice to know that there is that much of the show still to go, though we are waiting in order to figure out what the endgame will be for some of these characters. Because we’ve never seen a season of the NCIS franchise conclude before, that does raise all sorts of questions as to how things are going to tie up. Will there be a chance one of these characters is seen elsewhere, potentially on the NCIS: Hawaii show that is in development? We wouldn’t rule anything out, though it’s also hard to be confident.

Because CBS has yet to announce that any other long-running show is in its final season, we’ll take that as a positive step that we’ll see most of them come back. The shows we’re most concerned about at this point are the ones that are only a year or two into their run, and they don’t have the same sort of audience investment as of yet.

