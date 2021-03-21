Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? ‘Stashed’ & other scoop







Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? We obviously want to watch as many new episodes as soon as possible, especially knowing that the series will be coming to an end soon. This show has been a big part of our TV lives for many years now, and we hope that everything that is left builds to some sort of worthy series finale.

Unfortunately, you won’t have a chance to see any of it tonight. This is the final week of a planned hiatus for the Scott Bakula series, with the current idea being for it to return next Sunday. We know that there are two straight episodes coming starting then, and we’ve got details on both of them below! Hopefully, this will help to tide you over for the next seven days.

Season 7 episode 11, “Stashed” – Sebastian’s life is in danger when a criminal he put behind bars escapes police custody. Also, Carter is tasked with keeping Sebastian in protective custody and Carter and Hannah’s flirtation is fun gossip fodder for Tammy and Sebastian, on “NCIS: NEW ORLEANS,” Sunday, March 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 7 episode 12, “Once Upon a Time” – After a Molotov cocktail is hurled into Pride’s bar, evidence leads him directing to his old nemesis, Sasha Brousard (Callie Thorne), who has been keeping a secret that will affect his life forever. Also, Tammy uses her profiling skills on Hannah and Carter with shocking accuracy, on “NCIS: NEW ORLEANS,” Sunday, April 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Is the Hannah/Carter story going to be one that builds quickly through the rest of the season? If there is something here between the two of them, we have a good sense that it’s going to move quickly. It will have to in order to get to where the show needs it to be by the time the finale airs. For those of you who love action and/or good mysteries, rest assured that you’ll get plenty of that, as well.

