The Bachelorette premiere date hopes for Katie Thurston’s season







The bad news that we’ve got at the moment is obvious — The Bachelor is over, and we’ll be waiting a while for The Bachelorette. Katie Thurston was announced last week as the first of two upcoming leads — Michelle Young will have a season of her own later this fall.

It’s hard to speculate as to what the journey for these women is going to look like. With that in mind, let’s frame this a little bit differently and ask simply this: When could Katie’s season actually premiere on ABC?

If we were to wager a guess, we’d say that mid-May is likely when ABC will target some sort of dramatic premiere. The last typical season of The Bachelorette starred Hannah Brown, and it premiered on May 13. We think it benefits the network to get an episode or two of this show in the pivotal May sweeps period, and they are going to want to hold to that.

Also, remember the fact that ABC probably wants to have another season of Bachelor in Paradise, and they need to ensure that there is time this summer for that, as well. (We discuss more of a possible return to Paradise over at the link here.)

If there is anything that could slow down the premiere of a new season, it is the global health crisis. Yet, we know that filming is taking place once more in a bubble environment, and given how smoothly things went the first two times, we have a feeling that it will go swimmingly once more. Fingers crossed that there are no further delays!

