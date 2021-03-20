Bachelor in Paradise 2021: Is it even still happening? Cast expectations







While we’ve heard a lot of news about The Bachelorette over the past week, what about Bachelor in Paradise? Why the radio silence here?

Let’s start by saying that technically, ABC has not confirmed much in terms of whether or not a new season is going to be airing in 2021. With that being said, we have every reason to think that it will. The health crisis stalled things out last year, but that was largely because of timing. At the time that Paradise typically films, productions were still figuring out how to safely return to work. That’s changed now.

The reason we haven’t heard much about Bachelor in Paradise may just be for logistical reasons. International travel is still tricky at the moment, so it’s possible production will opt for a different location after using Mexico the past few years. The bubble environment shouldn’t actually be too challenging, since most seasons typically spend most of the time at a single resort anyway.

So what about the cast?

We think that the bulk of the people this season (which would likely premiere between Bachelorette seasons this summer) would be contestants from Peter Weber and Matt James’ seasons of The Bachelor plus Tayshia Adams/Clare Crawley and Katie Thurston’s seasons of The Bachelorette. Maybe you throw in a franchise staple or two from elsewhere, but you don’t have to be too reliant on a lot of longtime cast members.

The larger question we have is whether Chris Harrison will be returning, given his absence from Katie’s season…

What do you want to see when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise 2021?

