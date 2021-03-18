The Bachelorette spoilers: Get first look at Katie Thurston’s cast







While you wait for the premiere of Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette a little later this spring/summer, why not get set to meet her men?

In a new post on Facebook, the show’s official account give you a peek behind the curtain at some of the guys who may be a part of the show moving forward. Why do they say “may” instead of something with 100% certainty? It’s because a few of these guys will likely get cut at the last minute.

As to why producers are releasing the cast prior to the start of filming, we think there are a couple of reasons for that. For starters, they want to control more of their own narrative as opposed to allowing spoiler sites to have entirely free reign. Also, we think that we’re in an era where they don’t mind internet sleuths doing some of the work for them. If someone in the cast is revealed to have a problematic past, there’s a chance they can remove them before they get too deep into the process. This doesn’t always work, as some controversies aren’t revealed until well after filming is done. This is why we personally advocate for The Bachelor / The Bachelorette to do a better job vetting in advance.

We think that Katie will be a great ambassador for the franchise and lead for this show — she’s funny, open, and she knows what she wants. Hopefully, we get an engagement or some other good news at the end of this season.

