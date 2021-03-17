The Bachelorette: When will Katie Thurston’s season start filming?







On Monday night’s The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, it was announced that both Katie Thurston and Michelle Young are getting their own seasons! We’ll have a chance to see each of them over the next year, but Katie is the first name on the docket.

With that, it only feels like perfect timing to post the following question: When will Katie’s season start filming? When can you hope to see her in action?

One of the important things to note here is that Katie, plus Matt James, Rachael, and everyone else, filmed After the Final Rose in advance. One of the reasons for that was to keep a similar production timeline to what they’ve had in past Bachelorette seasons. They have to tack on a quarantine period beforehand, and all signs point towards Katie, her contestants, and even hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe preparing now to start production.

Filming should kick off soon, and provided that ABC keeps a similar timeline to what they’ve had in the past, we imagine that you will see the show premiere in May. While there’s no official word as of yet on Bachelor in Paradise, our feeling is that you will see Katie’s season, Paradise, and then Michelle’s season this fall. The next Bachelor will probably come from one of these two seasons, and that should give the network and producers all sorts of options.

Here’s to hoping for a great ending for Katie! We certainly need some more things to be happy about in Bachelor Nation these days.

What do you want to see from Katie Thurston as The Bachelorette?

