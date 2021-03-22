Line of Duty season 6 premiere generates enormous ratings







Just in case you weren’t aware as to how big Line of Duty is in the UK, consider this article proof positive for all sorts of good stuff.

According to a new report from Deadline, the latest premiere of the crime drama ended up generating close to 9.6 million viewers, making this the most-watched scripted broadcast since Bodyguard, another show by executive producer Jed Mercurio. What this means is that there’s still a huge appetite for this show despite a long delay between seasons, and that BBC One viewers are very-much looking for familiar favorites during this difficult time.

Making Line of Duty season 6 happen was not an altogether easy thing to accomplish for a wide array of different reasons. Any long-running show faces continuity challenges, and here there was also the virus to think about. Filming was delayed for a long stretch of time in the middle of the season, but the cast and crew were eventually able to dive back into work and get things going again.

Do we think that the show will be able to match this level of audience for the entirety of the season? That’s going to be a challenge, largely due to the fact that viewers often come out in droves for premieres and finales. Nonetheless, this is still a huge achievement for BBC One, especially since a show like this probably wouldn’t get anywhere near the same audience share in America. Line of Duty for some reason remains an undiscovered gem for viewers stateside, and we keep hoping that will change when you think about its sharp writing and stellar cast.

For now, there’s little we can do other than tip our cap to Mercurio and the rest of the team for finding a way to keep this show a certified hit.

