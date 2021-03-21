Line of Duty season 6 episode 2 spoilers: The Jo Davidson inquiry







Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on Line of Duty season 6 episode 2 when it arrives next week? Much like many other seasons, this batch of episodes is going to have a focus — this time, it is the character of Jo Davidson. What happened when it comes to the murder of investigative journalist Gail Vella? That’s a big question at the heart of this season, as she may not have followed proper procedure or even worse.

Weeding out corruption has always been the chief focus of AC-12, though at the same time a central struggle has been trying to properly figure out whether there is corruption within. Think in terms of everything that we went through with Ted Hastings last season, and we’re pretty sure more questions will arrive as this season moves forward.

Below, we’ve got the Line of Duty season 6 episode 2 synopsis with some more news all about what lies ahead:

AC-12 suspect a cover-up as they probe DCI Joanne Davidson’s team for the officer sabotaging the inquiry into Gail Vella’s murder. As the team dig further, the investigation takes a shocking turn when they begin to scrutinize DCI Joanne Davidson’s personal life.

One of the most pleasant surprises of a show like Line of Duty is despite it being on for so many years, the story never exactly gets old. There’s just something so compelling about the writers’ approach to drama — things can be slow and methodical at times, but you always trust that it is moving forward to an interesting, thoughtful place. Jed Mercurio and the team have at this point earned our trust fully. This was a hard season to film due to the global pandemic, but we still feel like in the end, we’re moving towards a fantastic result.

