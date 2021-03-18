Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Prepare for ‘It’s All Too Much’







Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? If you find yourself wondering this entering primetime, we’re here to help you.

After all, it does make a good bit of sense still to ask questions on the show’s schedule — we had such a long hiatus, and at this point, it’s almost the norm to have the show in repeats as opposed to on the air. Luckily, it does seem like we’re moving away from hiatuses in the near future and there is some big stuff happening tonight.

Before we talk further about “It’s All Too Much,” why not watch our review for last week’s episode (and DeLuca’s death) below? Check that out and subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more. After all, we’re have another review later tonight that you’re going to want to see!

It goes without saying that DeLuca’s death is going to be front and center for what we see on the show tonight. It has to be! It defines much of how some of these characters are feeling and how they will be acting. It may not be mentioned in the synopsis below, but that’s only because it was released prior to last week:

“It’s All Too Much” – As traumas and pressure mount, Grey Sloan doctors try to find a path forward, and Richard questions his faith. Meanwhile, Maggie gives Winston hospital privileges and they work together to treat an uneasy patient. Jo, Link and Jackson play an unconventional drinking game on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MARCH 18 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Will Meredith wake up in this episode? We would hope so, but it’s ultimately hard to say. Her status, coupled with DeLuca’s death, may be what push several doctors over the edge and we have to be prepared for that.

What do you want to see on Grey’s Anatomy season 18 tonight?

