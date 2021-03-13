Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 8 promo: Patrick Dempsey returns







It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone at this point that Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 8 is going to be emotional. It almost has to be after what we’ve just gone through! This past episode featured the still-shocking death of Andrew DeLuca, and this is something that will likely reverberate through the rest of the season.

In the promo below, you can see clearly how the mourning process is shaping out for a number of characters. We know, for example, that Carina is going to be shattered. She has Maya to lean on, and she’s going to need her both on Station 19 and the flagship show. Meanwhile, Maggie has a history of her own with Andrew, and almost every person working at the Grey Sloan had at least some relationship with him. Meredith will also have to mourn in the event she ever gets off the ventilator.

This preview also gives us another reminder that there is more story to tell with Patrick Dempsey, which may not be a surprise to a lot of people out there. The actor has made some appearances already, and both he and showrunner Krista Vernoff had said there would be more coming in his arc. We think that Derek will be important to Meredith’s future this season, even if it’s not entirely clear how that will be or what that will look liked.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, can we have a few happy moments coming up? Without a doubt, we’ve been swimming in darkness for a huge chunk of this story.

