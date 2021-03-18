Saturday Night Live: Why Kenan Thompson is not rushing to leave







Kenan Thompson may have two shows at the moment in Saturday Night Live and Kenan, but clearly, he loves being busy. As a matter of fact, there’s a good chance that he’ll continue to do both moving forward so long as they each keep coming back.

At this point in the run of SNL, Kenan already has the title of longest-tenured cast member. He’s got just about every honor from the show that you could want. So why keep going? It turns out that the answer here is actually rather simple: Because he wants to. It doesn’t feel a whole lot more complicated than that.

Speaking in a new virtual event at SXSW (per Deadline), Kenan explained why he still loved doing the sketch show, and why so much of it has to do with the creativity that it offers him:

“We’re on Season 46 right now — I’ve been there for 17 [years] … It’s a wild place! That’s why I am never in a rush to leave because I have never seen anything like it and number two, there aren’t many live shows left. It never gets old because it’s sketch comedy and it changes every week.”

Like Kenan, we’re in no hurry to see him leave, either. While we know he can be funny in other mediums, this is truly his calling — it’s a chance for him to be able to come out and do whatever he wants on an almost-constant basis and be creative. Nobody else has been able to bring the same consistency to this show, and he’s always fine with letting someone else have the spotlight for a little while. Let’s be real — that’s not something that you see the vast majority of the time.

