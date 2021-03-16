Saturday Night Live: Daniel Kaluuya, Carey Mulligan set to host







Following some of the Oscar nominations this week, Saturday Night Live is opting to give Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan more time in the spotlight.

Today, it was announced that Kaluuya (a nominee for Judas and the Black Messiah under the Supporting Actor category) is going to be hosting the upcoming April 3 episode of the show. He will be joined by returning musical guest St. Vincent. This should be a fun show just in terms of the element of surprise; we love seeing strong, serious actors on SNL since it offers them a chance to let loose and do something totally different.

Meanwhile, the upcoming April 10 episode of the show will be hosted by Carey Mulligan, who has a Best Actress nomination for her role in Promising Young Woman. (Fun fact: The director of Promising Young Woman in Emerald Fennell is a former showrunner for Killing Eve and a one-time cast member of Call the Midwife.) She will be joined as a musical guest by none other than Kid Cudi, who is making his debut as a headline performer on this show.

In the event that you did not know already, SNL is going to be coming back from hiatus on March 27, an episode that feature Maya Rudolph as the host and Jack Harlow as the musical guest. Given her notoriety as both a former cast member and impersonator of Kamala Harris, this is one of those episodes that feels like a must-watch. We’re going to be waiting with bated breath to see precisely what is going to be coming for the cast and crew.

