Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight? Episode 9 teases







Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? There are a few things we want to break down here entering March 17.

Let’s start things off here by handing over some of the good news — you WILL see a new episode of all of these shows tonight! That means more drama, action, and of course a welcome break from the rest of the world. Of course, the bad news here is that these are the final episodes for the next two weeks. There is a hiatus coming, so you have to take a deep breath and prepare for that … and also hope that there is no enormous cliffhanger coming at some point in the process.

So, to better set you up for what lies ahead, why not go ahead and check out some more details for what lies ahead? We’ve got synopses for all of these episodes below, so take a look…

Chicago Med season 6 episode 9, “For the Want of a Nail” – 03/17/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : As Maggie deals with her own trauma, she steps in to help a mother in need. Dean continues to stir the pot with more than one doctor. A patient comes to Med needing immediate treatment, but doesn’t want it from them. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 9 episode 9, “Double Red” – 03/17/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Mouch, Gallo, Ritter and Mackey report for training. A nasty blow to the head brings Casey unimaginable pain. TV-14

Chicago PD season 8 episode 9, “Impossible Dream” – 03/17/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When a local business owner is gunned down in his shop, it becomes personal for Atwater, who patrolled the neighborhood as a young cop. Dep. Supt. Samantha Miller comes to Voight with a special request about Andre Cooper. TV-14

Of these three, we’re probably the most curious about Fire entering it — it’s hard not to be when a head injury could cause Casey to not be able to do his job! What will the long-term ramifications of this be?

