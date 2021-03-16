Grey’s Anatomy season 17: See Jesse Williams, Sarah Drew reunite







We know that there have been a lot of dark times as of late when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy, so we need a little bit of good news somewhere.

Luckily, here comes Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew to help save the day!

Did you see our video review of the most-recent Grey’s Anatomy episode yet? If not, we suggest that you watch it below! Once you do just that, be sure to also subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some weekly reviews and a whole lot more.

In the video below via Jesse’s Instagram, you can see him have a funny little interaction with Sarah as the two reunite back on the show’s set. April was written out of the series back in 2018, but the character seemingly remained in Seattle and there was always a chance she could return to this world. Now she has, even if this is being billed as just a guest appearance for now. There are all sorts of reasons why she could be a part of the Grey Sloan world once more, but it will be fun seeing April and Jackson back around each other. The two co-parent together and we can see how much their relationship has evolved over the years. After all, remember that they’ve still interacted off-screen through a lot of this time.

Our hope is that Drew’s Grey’s Anatomy return could happen at some point in April or early May. We know that the show was on a really-long hiatus for a while, but it’s going to come back with weekly episodes for most of the rest of the season. There’s a lot of sadness coursing through the story right now, but we’re sure there are some happy moments coming beyond just April’s big return.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Thursday’s Grey’s Anatomy

What do you want to see with the Jesse Williams – Sarah Drew reunion on Grey’s Anatomy season 17?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to also stick around to make sure you don’t miss any other news. (Photo: ABC.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jesse Williams (@ijessewilliams)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







