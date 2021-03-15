Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 10 spoilers: A ventilator crisis







For those out there who were hoping that Grey’s Anatomy season 17 would drift away from the virus soon, prepare to be disappointed. The show isn’t backing down from the health crisis as a primary plot point, and you will see it carry through until at least April.

So what does that mean when it comes to Meredith Grey’s condition? That it something that is very much to be determined.

What we can tell you is that episode 10, airing on April 1, carries with it the title of “Breathe.” The Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital will be dealing with a ventilator crisis within this episode, and it could force them into making some tough choices. For more, be sure to check out the attached synopsis:

“Breathe” – The hospital ventilator shortage has the doctors gravely concerned when both a mother and daughter are in critical condition with [the virus] and fighting over the last ventilator. Meanwhile, Hayes’ high-risk sister-in-law with multiple sclerosis ends up in the hospital with a kidney stone, and the sister house has a few more kids join it as Amelia plays babysitter for the day on “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, APRIL 1 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

It is going to be nice to learn a little more about Cormac Hayes in this episode, mostly because for whatever reason, the story has kept him at a difference. Other than his status as a widower, his kids, and him being a possible love interest for Meredith, what more do we know? This will be a chance to offer up more insight.

