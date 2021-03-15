NCIS season 18 episode 10 video: More on Gibbs’ arrest







As you prepare for NCIS season 18 episode 10 on CBS tomorrow night, Gibbs’ arrest is understandably taking center stage. You’ve seen it in the promo and, because of that, you have to wonder why in the world it’s happened.

Thanks to the sneak peek below, though, we have a much greater sense of it. When the Inspector General shows up in order to take Gibbs in, he seems to know that it’s coming. There is no real element of surprise here, and he likely understood when he committed his act that he will be arrested down the road.

As for the specific charge, Gibbs is being brought in on aggravated assault. With that, we have to imagine the he stepped over the line at some point in the field. Did he unleash some of his rage on a suspect, or was this a result of his recent run of sadness and tragedy? We’re sure that an answer will be clear soon enough, and along the way we’re interested to see what the case-of-the-week looks like. No matter what Mark Harmon’s character is going through, it remains business as usual for the team as they try to work their way through a delicate case with dogs front and center.

Do we see Gibbs behind bars for a long period of time? Hardly. Remember that NCIS is the sort of show that requires this character leading the charge. If he is not in the office, the rest of the series will not work anywhere near as well.

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18 episode 10?

