NCIS season 18 episode 10 photo: What’s next for Bishop, Torres?







NCIS season 18 episode 10 is airing on CBS this Tuesday, and it marks the third straight week with a new episode! We take some joy in that, mostly because we have to take joy in a little bit of something these days. The past few weeks have been a rough go of things with this show, given that both Jimmy’s wife and Fornell’s daughter are now dead and Jack Sloane is on the other side of the world. We need something good to cling onto … right?

Could Bishop and Torres be that “something good”? We do wonder, especially thanks to the photo above from Tuesday’s new episode “Watchdog.” Look at the way Nick is looking at her!

We understand fully that we’re in a spot where we’re pondering over every little thing with these two characters, but it’s hard not to. There’s pretty clear evidence from “1mm” that the two know how each other feels, and they have had a couple of loving moments since then. Sure, there’s nothing that 100% confirms that the two are a couple, but NCIS has long been ambiguous when it comes to showing relationships onscreen. Tony and Ziva didn’t get their moment until the end of Cote de Pablo’s time as a series regular; meanwhile, we spent years wondering about Gibbs and Sloane’s status before the two kissed.

With “Ellick,” it would be nice to see something a little different … but even if the writers did confirm the two as a couple, we hardly think that they would suddenly make huge storylines all about it. NCIS would likely still function as the same show it’s always been. Let’s hope that “Watchdog” brings us a few more clues beyond just a loving glance; that’s something we’ve seen on a number of occasions already.

What do you think is coming up for Bishop and Torres next on NCIS?

