Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 9 spoilers: Teddy & Owen’s time







We already know that there is one devastating loss at the core of Grey’s Anatomy season 17 — is another big one coming? That’s something we have to prepare ourselves for at this point.

What we can tell you now about the March 25 episode “In My Life” is this: It could feature another loss beyond just that of Andrew DeLuca. It could also be the biggest episode for Teddy and Owen in quite some time. The synopsis below offers up a far greater sense of some of this:

“In My Life” – After a heart-wrenching loss, Teddy struggles to cope and it triggers memories of her past. When Owen brings her home, she must face some long-standing truths. Meanwhile, Amelia tries to help the situation by encouraging Owen to accept and forgive Teddy on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MARCH 25 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Is it possible that this synopsis is talking about DeLuca as the “heart-wrenching loss”? Sure, but it’s hard to imagine why this would impact Teddy more so than anyone else on the show knowing everything that we do at the moment. There are question marks aplenty we’ve got about that, but also whether or not Owen will ever really get over what happened in the past. This past episode seemed to shut the door on Teddy and Tom Koracick — we of course wonder what his own future could look like, but that’s something that we may not get a good sense of for some time.

