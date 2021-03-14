NCIS season 18 episode 10 spoilers: Why would Gibbs get arrested?







If you’ve seen the NCIS season 18 episode 10 promo already, then you know one big thing about what is coming up. At some point during “Watchdog,” you’re going to be seeing Gibbs gest arrested!

Of course, there are some big questions coming beyond that … including, of course, how the said arrest is going to happen. What would cause someone to put Jethro in handcuffs?

Let’s start off with this — we have a hard time thinking that this arrest is going to be tied in part to something that happened in the past. There’s just no real justification for that, and there’s nothing in the synopsis for “Watchdog” that suggests a deep dive into past cases. Our guess is more that it has to do with something in this case itself.

Is Gibbs going to be so desperate to get justice in this case that he’s willing to break the law to do it? That’s one thing that we wonder about right now. It may be an arrest out of principle, mostly because we can’t see the character running around and committing a string of felonies. It’s also possible that he’s framed for something, but if so, we have a hard time imagining Vance, McGee, or anyone else thinking that he would actually be guilty. They’d spend some time trying to clear his name.

The only point of concern we have for Gibbs right now is that internally, he may be unraveling. Just under two weeks ago, the character said goodbye to Jack Sloane. Then, he learned about the death of Emily Fornell. How is all of this impacting him?

What do you think is going to happen with Gibbs on NCIS season 18 episode 10?

