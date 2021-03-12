The Bachelor: After the Final Rose host on Chris Harrison conversations







The Bachelor: After the Final Rose is set to air on ABC this Monday, and it’s fair to say this one will look different. In the place of Chris Harrison will be Fox Sports host Emmanuel Acho, who is also the author of Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man. He has an opportunity in this special to offer a different voice for Bachelor Nation, and it comes at a time where there are fires metaphorically burning throughout the franchise. Harrison downplaying Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racist actions is terrible, but it’s far from the only problem that is out there.

So what is Acho’s goal in hosting this particular special Speaking in a new interview with Rachel Lindsay at Extra, he explains that there are multiple priorities that he has in the pre-taped special, including trying to offer a conclusion to Matt James’ love story:

“Number one is to reconcile. There is so much tension between the photos that have surfaced around Rachael Kirkconnell that’s like, wait a second… Let’s try to seek understanding first before we seek tension. And then number two is adequately tell these love stories. Matt [James] is on a journey, and instead everything to a degree [is] overshadowed by him being the first Black Bachelor… So let me honor Matt and his journey of love, especially as it comes down to these final couple of women.”

Do you want to see our most-recent The Bachelor review? You can watch that now at the bottom of this article! After you do that, remember to also subscribe to Matt & Jess for some other updates, including weekly reviews.

What is also interesting to note is that Acho has been in constant conversation with Chris Harrison, and was before he was even announced as the After the Final Rose host:

“Chris and I have spoken at length over the last two weeks. Very helpful, very good conversations. Before I was even named host of ‘After the Final Rose,’ and we’ve just had positive dialogue.”

For now, it remains to be seen what the future of Harrison is with this franchise — a new season of The Bachelorette will be airing soon and that’s something that should be quite telling.

Related – Get more news on what lies ahead during the Bachelor finale!

What do you think we’re going to see on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose?

Be sure to share in the comments below! (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







