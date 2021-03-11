The Bachelor: After the final Rose spoilers: A ‘shocking’ announcement…







As we prepare for The Bachelor: After the Final Rose to air on ABC this Monday, we know of at least some of what’s coming. Emmanuel Acho will be serving as the host for the show in the place of Chris Harrison, and you will also have a chance to see the aftermath of Matt James’ season.

It’s hard to describe this special as anything other than controversial. This marks the first appearance for Rachael Kirkconnel on television since her racist past actions surfaced, and it is Harrison’s decision to downplay those actions that led to him not being a part of this event. We’ll hear from Rachael and Matt, but then also presumably Michelle Young and Bri Springs, given that they are also each a part of the final three.

So is there anything not controversial happening during this event? It feels like the announcement of the next Bachelorette is coming, and there could be something else that happens that takes everyone by surprise. Check out the attached synopsis for more:

“The Bachelor: After the Final Rose” – On-air personality and bestselling author Emmanuel Acho hosts an emotional and impactful evening featuring touching reunions, heart-wrenching confrontations and powerful one-on-one talks with the final women as well as the Bachelor himself, Matt James. Plus –just when you thought the twists and turns were finished – a shocking announcement that will have Bachelor Nation talking, all on “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose,” MONDAY, MARCH 15 (10:00-11:03 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

So what will this announcement be about? It could be about the status of Matt and whoever he picks (likely Rachael) … but it could be about The Bachelorette itself.

