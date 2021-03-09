The Bachelor finale spoilers: Will Matt James pick Rachael or Michelle?







The Bachelor finale is set to arrive on ABC next week, and to call it eventful for Matt James is the understatement of all time.

There are a number of different things to consider about this episode in advance, but let’s start with this: Matt has to choose between Rachael Kirkconnell and Michelle Young. This is no real offense to Michelle, who we think is the best choice for him and they have the best emotional connection of the two — we just don’t think she’s got a chance. It’s clear at this point that Matt is the most into Rachael, and you can see that in both his behavior around her and also the way that he speaks to her. She is the only person who he’s definitively admitted to being in love with so far.

Want to get more news on The Bachelor in video form? Be sure to watch our most-recent episode review at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, be sure to also subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we have updates on the show every week and there’s a lot to look forward to!

So assuming that Matt picks Rachael, that inevitably leads to all sorts of other questions. Take, for example, what the future will hold in terms of the two of them if he did pick her. Remember that he didn’t know about her past racist actions. All of that was a blindside for him after the fact. That will likely be addressed on After the Final Rose, which is being hosted by Emmanuel Acho rather than Chris Harrison.

As for the path to the final rose ceremony, we have a good sense already that it’ll be emotional … very much so. We’ve seen that in several previews already.

Related – Check out more coverage on The Bachelor, including Matt’s elimination

What do you think is going to happen on The Bachelor and the upcoming finale — will Matt pick Rachael or Michelle?

Share in the comments below! Once you do that, be sure to also stick around for some other coverage on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







