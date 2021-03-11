Grey’s Anatomy season 17 spoilers: EP planning for possible series finale







At the time of this writing, it is still not altogether clear if Grey’s Anatomy season 17 will be the final one for ABC. Would it be nice if something was more certain? Absolutely, but we’re not at the point where now where anyone knows.

What we can go ahead and say for the time being, though, is this: The writers are planning for just about every possibility. Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Krista Vernoff noted that the end of this season could very well function as the end for the entire story:

“I’m planning a season and a finale that could function as either a season finale or a series finale … I’m planning for both contingencies and it’s hard and it’s not ideal. It’s not where I wish we were.”

Is this hard to accept? 100%. It just feels like for a show as iconic and important as this one, it would be nice to have a proper final season that we could prepare for long in advance. Yet, we also understand that life doesn’t always work that way. The one thing that Vernoff is asking of ABC now is an opportunity to hear if the end is near prior to the finale being filmed — that way, she can give the story the ending it deserves.

We’ll continue to hope for at least one more renewal, with an announcement in advance that it will be the final one. If this is the end, though, we’ll understand it — some of these cast members have been a part of this show for the past decade and a half, and you could easily look at what’s going on with Meredith on the beach as evidence that we’re starting to see things wind down.

Do you think that Grey’s Anatomy season 18 could very well function as the final season?

