Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Helplessly Hoping’







Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 7 carries with it the title of “Helplessly Hoping,” and we already have a sense this is going to be quite the hour of TV. It’s the first installment of the medical drama we’ll have seen in months, so there is obviously going to be a good bit riding on it. Over the course of the episode, we’re hopefully going to get an update on Meredith Grey’s condition, plus also a little more in the way of news on some key relationships at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Of course, it also goes without saying that there will be a Station 19 component. That has been hyped in some of the previews that are out there so far, and it’s going to be tied to the trafficking storyline that DeLuca first uncovered last season.

Earlier this week, ABC unveiled the full Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 7 synopsis — finally, we have a little more news on what lies ahead:

“Helplessly Hoping” – “Grey’s Anatomy” picks up where the previous episode of “Station 19” left off as both teams tend to a tense situation with so much at stake. Meanwhile, Jo convinces Hayes to bend the rules on a case, and Maggie and Winston reconnect on the return of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MARCH 11 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, S) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Of course, it goes without saying that we want some update on Meredith. She was put on a ventilator on this past episode, and it does feel like another visit to the beach is in order.

